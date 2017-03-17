General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warns that midfielder N'Golo Kante "can improve a lot".
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise upon midfielder N'Golo Kante and predicted that he is yet to perform at his best.

The 25-year-old has dazzled with his performances for the Premier League leaders this term after making a switch from current champions Leicester City last summer.

The Frenchman's form has seen him emerge as the frontrunner to be named the PFA Player of the Year, but Conte thinks that he can still "improve a lot".

"We have spoken a lot about him and about his characteristics," Conte told reporters today. "I think he's a fantastic player, a very good player.

For us he's an important player, he's able to cover a lot of ground and to win the ball but I think that N'Golo is a young player and he can improve a lot.

"We are trying to [work on the areas. that he can improve on. But with the ball he is incredible and also he always has this smile in his face. It's great."

Kante has featured in all but one of Chelsea's league games this season, contributing one goal.

Antonio Conte at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
