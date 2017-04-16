Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is hoping for a lengthy tenure at Stamford Bridge amid reports of interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The Italian, who has taken the Blues to the brink of Premier League glory in his first season in England, is said to be a target for Inter Milan.

"I hope to stay for a long time here," Conte told Sky Sports News. "Coaching is not an easy job and a lot depends on the results.

"I like to think results are important, but they are not everything. I think for every coach our work is important every day and then to be judged.

"During the game I think I show my passion and my will to not lose. I don't want to lose. I love football and I think people understand my passion. It's great to know that Chelsea fans are happy with me."

Conte has also guided an unfancied Italy team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, having previously led Juventus to three Serie A titles in a row.