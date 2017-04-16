General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is hoping for a lengthy tenure at Stamford Bridge amid reports of interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan.
Antonio Conte has admitted that he hopes for a lengthy tenure as Chelsea manager.

The Italian, who has taken the Blues to the brink of Premier League glory in his first season in England, is said to be a target for Inter Milan.

"I hope to stay for a long time here," Conte told Sky Sports News. "Coaching is not an easy job and a lot depends on the results.

"I like to think results are important, but they are not everything. I think for every coach our work is important every day and then to be judged.

"During the game I think I show my passion and my will to not lose. I don't want to lose. I love football and I think people understand my passion. It's great to know that Chelsea fans are happy with me."

Conte has also guided an unfancied Italy team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, having previously led Juventus to three Serie A titles in a row.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
