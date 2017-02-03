General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte coy on Chelsea coaching role for Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard of Manchester City warms up ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tells Frank Lampard to "take a bit of time" before deciding on what to do next, having brought an end to his 21-year playing career.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 18:04 UK

Antonio Conte has admitted that he is unsure whether a coaching role will be offered to Frank Lampard at Chelsea after the club legend called time on his playing career.

The 38-year-old, who remains the Blues' all-time top scorer with 211 goals, announced on Thursday that his 21-year spell in the game has been brought to an end despite offers from elsewhere.

Lampard trained at Chelsea's training base on Friday but Conte does not know what the future holds for the Englishman, who is currently taking his coaching badges with the Football Association and has one eye on taking the step into management in the near future.

"It's a pity when a great player like Frank Lampard decides to stop his career, because you lose a great player, a fantastic player," he told reporters. "The whole world of football is a bit disappointed in this type of situation.

"Lampard for sure for this club is a legend. He played 13 years and won a lot. He played 100 or more times for the national team. But I think we must respect his decision because every player understands the right moment to end his career. I have great respect for him, for his career and for the man.

"I don't know him very well, but I heard a lot of positive things about him. I don't know his thoughts. It's important when you decide to finish your career to take a bit of time to decide to make the best decision for you. I think Frank can decide which is the best way for him in football, but I don't know his thoughts."

Lampard spent 13 years of his career at Stamford Bridge, winning a total of 11 major honours during that time.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
