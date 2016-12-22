Antonio Conte 'aware' of Nathan Ake's impressive form

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that he has been closely following the progress of Nathan Ake, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he has been closely following the progress of Nathan Ake, who has impressed on loan at Bournemouth this season.

The 21-year-old, who spent the 2015-16 campaign with Watford, joined the Cherries on a season-long loan in the summer and has scored three times in 10 appearances for Eddie Howe's team this term.

Ake's performances on the south coast have drawn widespread praise and Conte has paid tribute to the Netherlands Under-21 international, who has been with Chelsea since 2011.

"Now, the most important thing is that Ake is playing very well and doing a great experience with this club. Then, for the future, I prefer to talk also for this topic with the club," Conte told reporters. "But I repeat: the most important thing now is that Ake is having a fantastic experience, playing very well and improving a lot."

Ake will be ineligible to face his parent club when Bournemouth visit Chelsea on December 26.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Arter: 'Ake good enough for Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Nathan Ake, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea first team assistant coach Steve Holland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Britannia Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Chelsea coach Steve Holland named England assistant
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea are very defensive'
 Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Report: Chelsea lining up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal
Chelsea cleared over abuse claim handlingConte: 'Pity to lose Steve Holland'Conte 'aware' of Ake's impressive formChelsea 'pull out of James race'Conte urges Michy Batshuayi patience
Conte sees bright future for Eddie HoweConte: 'Costa, Kante absences will be a test'Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngsterReport: Real Madrid in Courtois talksChelsea 'to reject Batshuayi loan bids'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Antonio Conte 'aware' of Nathan Ake's impressive form
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Antonio Conte sees bright future for Eddie Howe
 Jay Rodriguez of Southampton in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
Jay Rodriguez: 'I struggled to sleep after brace against Bournemouth'
Arter: 'Ake good enough for Chelsea'Eddie Howe: "We have to bounce back"Result: Rodriguez double helps Saints to derby winTeam News: Callum Wilson comes in for Benik AfobeLive Commentary: Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton - as it happened
Howe: 'January window will be quiet'Everton 'to rival West Ham for Wilson'Howe: 'Southampton rivalry will only grow'Cook lavishes praise on WilshereHowe hails "heroic defensive display"
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand