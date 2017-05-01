General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte: 'Nathan Ake is an able deputy for David Luiz'

Nathan Ake of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2013
© Getty Images
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hopes that David Luiz is not injured but suggests that Nathan Ake is capable of standing in for the Brazilian.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 13:06 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that Nathan Ake is capable of standing in for David Luiz if the latter has to spend time on the sidelines.

The Brazilian limped out of his side's 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday but Ake, who spent the first half of the season at Bournemouth, came on for the last eight minutes and helped the Blues see out the game.

Conte is hopeful that Luiz will not miss any games but believes that Ake, who was making his first league appearance for the Stamford Bridge side this season, would be more than able to fill in for the 30-year-old.

"I didn't speak with the doctor about [Luiz's] injury but I don't think it is a serious injury for him," the Italian coach told Sky Sports News. "I hope in the next game that Luiz is available to play. Also now in this part of the season it is important sometimes to try to play if you are not 100% with your condition.

"He is showing us great commitment in this season. Don't forget his injury in the knee after the game against City - but I am very pleased for the impact of Ake in [the Everton] game. He came on and I think he looks a veteran and it is great.

"He is only a young player that started to play for two years, Watford and Bournemouth, and now is showing great commitment, work-rate, concentration when I ask him to play. It is great for him."

Chelsea's next outing is a home league game with Middlesbrough on May 8.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino aiming to put pressure on Chelsea
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Nathan Ake, David Luiz, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
A happy Pedro in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
 Nathan Ake of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2013
Antonio Conte: 'Nathan Ake is an able deputy for David Luiz'
 Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Nigeria and Uruguay at Estadio Octavio Mangabeira (Arena Fonte Nova Salvador) on June 20, 2013
Report: Chelsea offer Kenneth Omeruo to Napoli in exchange for Kalidou Koulibaly
Conte delighted with strength in depthChelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkPochettino aiming to put pressure on ChelseaPochettino: 'Players didn't know Chelsea score'
Pochettino focused on winning titleVertonghen: 'We will keep pressure on'Conte hails 'confidence-boosting' winCahill hails "fantastic" Chelsea winResult: Chelsea edge closer to title with win on Merseyside
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 