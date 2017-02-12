General view of Stamford Bridge

Report: Chelsea to offer Frank Lampard ambassadorial role

Chelsea´s Frank Lampard celebrates after during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Schalke 04 vs FC Chelsea in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on October 22, 2013
Chelsea want Frank Lampard to become a club ambassador following his retirement from football, according to reports.
Chelsea have offered Frank Lampard an ambassadorial role while he takes his coaching badges, according to reports.

The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from professional football after an illustrious career which was mainly spent at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Times, Chelsea directors have already offered the ex-England international a "senior ambassadorial role" which would allow him the chance to earn his coaching badges and become part of the club's backroom staff further down the line.

However, Lampard is yet to make a decision as he is reportedly also wanted by the Football Association, who envisage him working with youngsters at St George's Park.

A number of former Blues are already working under Antonio Conte, including Carlo Cudicini, Paulo Ferreira and Henrique Hilario.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Robbie Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with Chelsea
