Chelsea want Frank Lampard to become a club ambassador following his retirement from football, according to reports.

Chelsea have offered Frank Lampard an ambassadorial role while he takes his coaching badges, according to reports.

The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from professional football after an illustrious career which was mainly spent at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Times, Chelsea directors have already offered the ex-England international a "senior ambassadorial role" which would allow him the chance to earn his coaching badges and become part of the club's backroom staff further down the line.

However, Lampard is yet to make a decision as he is reportedly also wanted by the Football Association, who envisage him working with youngsters at St George's Park.

A number of former Blues are already working under Antonio Conte, including Carlo Cudicini, Paulo Ferreira and Henrique Hilario.