Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham unsure where he will play next season

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is unsure whether he will remain at Stamford Bridge next season or go out on loan once again.
Monday, June 12, 2017

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has admitted that he is undecided on his future.

The England Under-21 international impressed with Bristol City last season, netting 26 times to see his name linked with a number of Premier League sides.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are rumoured to be considering loan moves for the 19-year-old, who is not yet thought to be in contention for a Blues first-team berth.

Abraham is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "I'm not sure what I'm doing next season, if I'm coming back, going elsewhere on loan or staying at Chelsea.

"I haven't decided yet. You have to stay open and things may come at different times but I have to dream big and that's what I'm going to be doing."

Abraham has been named in the England Under-21s squad for Euro 2017 as the Young Lions hope to build on this year's Under-20s World Cup and Toulon wins for the nation.

