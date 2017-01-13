Chelsea planning tour of China, Japan?

Chelsea are reportedly planning a tour of China and Japan this summer as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Blues are said to be in talks about a tour that would take in Beijing ahead of a trip to Japan, possibly involving fixtures in the big-money pre-season tournament the International Champions Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen to boost their profile in Asia following the departures of Oscar and John Mikel Obi for the Chinese Super League this month.

Arsenal are also thought to be planning to visit Asia in pre-season, with fixtures in India and China under consideration.

Chelsea last visited Asia for a pre-season tour four years ago, when Jose Mourinho took his side to Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.