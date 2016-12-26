Chelsea defender Gary Cahill admits that he wants to break the club's record for the amount of successive wins when they host Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has admitted that an opportunity to break a club record will act as an "extra incentive" when they host Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

The Premier League leaders will make it 12 successive wins in a row should they register three points against the Cherries and while Cahill says that the record has not been a topic of conversation, he has acknowledged that each of the first-team squad will be aware of what is at stake.

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's not something we speak about on a daily basis. In fact, I haven't heard any of the lads speak about it, but we know about it and I'm aware of it. Of course you want to be involved in teams that break records and you want to be involved in teams that do well.

"We're aware of it and the Boxing Day game is a chance for us to do that, which should add extra incentive. We want the three points badly and we want the record.

"I'll speak for myself, I want the record. Why would you not? There's three points and a record to go for."

Chelsea currently sit six points clear at the top of the table after their remarkable run of form since the start of October.