Gary Cahill believes that Chelsea are in a great position to win the Premier League title and will be "devastated" if they end up letting it slip from their grasp.

Gary Cahill has admitted that Chelsea will be "devastated" if they end up letting the Premier League title slip from their grasp at this stage.

The Blues, who sit seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with three games to go, need just one more victory to be crowned champions.

Antonio Conte's charges will be looking to get that win at the Hawthorns on Friday night when they play West Bromwich Albion.

"It's one more to go, we have two home games and one away so we're in a very good position now," the Chelsea defender told the club's official website. "If anything we should be enjoying it. After the Tottenham result [against West Ham], naturally spirits were high in training and everybody was buzzing.

"Everyone went out and enjoyed themselves and there was a little bit of pressure off, although that can sometimes be bad when you relax and don't do the right things. The players did their bit, created chance after chance against Middlesbrough and now there's one more game to go.

"I'm enjoying it more now than I was a week or two ago when it was really tight, we were winning and they [Tottenham] were winning, and the pressure was on. The pressure is still on because we have to win one game out of the three, but with the way we're playing there's no reason why we shouldn't be confident. We're still doing the right things, there's no complacency.

"It's going to be a tough game at West Brom, it always is. It's never comfortable and we need to be aware of that, but we're looking forward to getting the job done... we're in a great position now and if we were to throw it away we'd be devastated."

Chelsea will see out the season with fixtures against Watford and Sunderland following the West Brom game.