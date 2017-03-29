Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says that he and his teammates are learning how to adapt to new tactics which clubs have used against them in recent matches.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that he and his teammates are taking the positives from overcoming Manchester United and Stoke City before the international break.

The Blues only ran out victors by one-goal margins, but Cahill says that having to adapt to new tactics used by their opponents bodes well for the remainder of the season as they look to win the Premier League and FA Cup.

The 31-year-old told the Evening Standard: "We have played better this season than we did in those two games but we managed both those situations well and got the job done at a crucial time of the season.

"We are pleased. Teams have tried to play in different ways and systems against us but we have coped with it really well.

"We work really hard for each other on and off the pitch, which is the main thing. It's been a good season up to now but we know we have to keep going."

Chelsea are next in action when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.