Tiemoue Bakayoko says that he cannot wait to play alongside fellow Frenchman N'Golo Kante in Chelsea's midfield next season.
Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed that he cannot wait to play alongside fellow Frenchman N'Golo Kante at Chelsea next season.

Bakayoko finally completed a move from Ligue 1 holders AS Monaco to the Premier League champions on Saturday, signing a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The move will see the 22-year-old line up alongside international teammate Kante, and Bakayoko has said that the pair can achieve "beautiful things" with the English club.

"N'Golo Kante has proved it all. He was the best player in the Premier League last season in the middle of the pitch and that is not easy," Bakayoko told Chelsea's official website.

"To play alongside him would be something very good for me and it can help me progress. I have played a match with him for the French national team so we know each other very well and I hope we can do beautiful things together this year."

Bakayoko, who helped Monaco land the Ligue 1 title last season in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, is understood to have cost Chelsea in the region of £40m.

