Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta admits that the Premier League title is "in their hands" ahead of matches with Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues will win England's top flight should they earn victories over both Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion over the course of the next five days.

The Spaniard admits that he and his teammates still have work to do, but he has indicated that he does not expect them to miss out on a fifth league crown since 2004.

The 27-year-old told the London Evening Standard: "We know every team will play their best, they will play a difficult game, but we have the title in our hands and we can't let it go. We will take every game as it is, yet we know three of our last four games are at home, so it's in our control.

"We will have a difficult game on Monday night against Middlesbrough. They drew with Manchester City last week and we know how difficult it is in this League to get the points. We have to be focused but it's all up to us."

Azpilicueta has started in each of Chelsea's 34 Premier League fixtures this season.