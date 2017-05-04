Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham unsure of where he will play next season

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham says that he does not know where he will be playing football next season as he prepares to return to Stamford Bridge from Bristol City.
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has admitted that he does not know where he will be playing football next season.

The 19-year-old has spent the current campaign on loan at Championship club Bristol City and has impressed with 26 goals in 47 appearances for the Robins.

Abraham, who has two years left on his Chelsea contract, will return to West London this summer but is yet to discuss whether his immediate future lies as a part of Antonio Conte's first-team squad or another loan elsewhere.

"I've heard a few bits, this and that, but I'm not too sure what I'm doing yet and I haven't spoken to Chelsea about next season," Abraham is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"I'm focused here before I end up shooting off back to Chelsea. Bristol is always going to be in my heart now but I'm not too sure what I'm doing.

"It's a situation if Chelsea want me to come back or want me to go somewhere else to develop in a different way... it would be nice to come back to Bristol in the future."

Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City are two of the clubs rumoured to be monitoring the England Under-21 international, who is said to be mulling over a new Chelsea contract.

