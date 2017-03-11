Lucas Piazon is set to return to the Fulham squad ahead of schedule after the Chelsea loanee saw a specialist regarding his jaw injury.

Lucas Piazon has revealed that he could return to training ahead of schedule following his jaw injury after seeing a specialist on Friday.

The Chelsea midfielder, currently on loan at Fulham, has been out injured since the start of the month when he fractured his jaw as a result of a challenge on Cardiff City's Kadeem Harris.

Initially, Piazon was meant to be out for six weeks but after seeing a specialist, he confirmed on Twitter that he will return to fitness training on Monday before being able to return to full training with the squad in two to three weeks.

Just left a specialist now and got some good news! Monday back at fitness training and in 2/3 weeks I will be able to train with the boys 😁 — Lucas Piazon (@LucasPiazon) 9 March 2017

Piazon has scored six goals in 25 games across all competitions for Fulham this season, having made just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea in his career, which came in the 2012-13 campaign.