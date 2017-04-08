Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Chelsea
 

Victor Moses available for Chelsea after recovering from injury

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte reveals that Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's meeting against Bournemouth, with Victor Moses now back in contention to feature.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 19:09 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Victor Moses is in contention to feature in this weekend's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth after recovering from a toe injury.

The Nigeria international has missed the Blues' last two fixtures since the international break as a result of the minor problem, which it was initially feared would require surgery.

Moses returned to training on Thursday afternoon and is a part of the Blues' squad for Saturday evening's clash at the Vitality Stadium, meaning that Conte now has a full group of players to choose from.

"He trained with us yesterday and today but I need to check the situation to make the best decision. He is available. There are no other injuries," he told reporters.

Moses has featured 27 times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, scoring on three occasions from out wide.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Conte, Guardiola play down reported bust-up
>
View our homepages for Victor Moses, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is still open'
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge
Moses available for Chelsea after injury returnPochettino shrugs off Conte "mind games"Conte not expecting Pirlo to join coaching staffConte "happy to stay" at ChelseaCourtois says Chelsea must keep Hazard
Griezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exitReport: Lukaku closing on Chelsea returnDiego Costa to avoid retrospective action
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 