Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Victor Moses is in contention to feature in this weekend's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth after recovering from a toe injury.

The Nigeria international has missed the Blues' last two fixtures since the international break as a result of the minor problem, which it was initially feared would require surgery.

Moses returned to training on Thursday afternoon and is a part of the Blues' squad for Saturday evening's clash at the Vitality Stadium, meaning that Conte now has a full group of players to choose from.

"He trained with us yesterday and today but I need to check the situation to make the best decision. He is available. There are no other injuries," he told reporters.

Moses has featured 27 times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, scoring on three occasions from out wide.