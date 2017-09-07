Thibaut Courtois: 'Eden Hazard needs time'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Thibaut Courtois says that Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard is "ready" to return but will need time and patience after several months out injured.
Thibaut Courtois has warned supporters to give Chelsea and Belgium teammate Eden Hazard time to work back to full strength following his return from injury.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature for Antonio Conte's side this season after several months out due to ankle surgery, but made two substitute appearances for Belgium during the international break as they secured qualification for next summer's World Cup.

Hazard is now back with the Blues and could be in line to make his return when they travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

"He is ready, he is doing well and is ready to play," Courtois told Sky Sports News. "But we cannot forget he was injured for four months, he had surgery.

"You cannot expect - if he plays on Saturday, which is up to the manager - if he gets minutes you will see his quality but maybe he is not at his top form like he was last season and you cannot forget that.

"You have to go little by little I think. We are excited to have him back and I was happy to have him on the pitch with me against Gibraltar and Greece.

"I hope we can see the best Eden Hazard very soon."

Hazard scored 16 times for Chelsea last season as they secured their second Premier League title in three years.

