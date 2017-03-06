Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
 

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hints that Eden Hazard could miss Monday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has hinted that Eden Hazard could miss Monday's Premier League clash with West Ham United after 'getting a kick in training'.

Hazard has started all but one of Chelsea's league matches this season and while Conte has insisted that the Belgian's injury is "nothing serious", the attacker is a doubt for the trip to the London Stadium.

"There are no important injuries - apart from a little problem for Eden Hazard. He got kicked. But it's nothing serious," Conte told reporters.

"The rest of the team are in good fitness and working very well. The kick was in training on Wednesday. I don't remember who kicked him, but it's nothing at all serious."

Runaway leaders Chelsea currently sit 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table.

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
