David Luiz will sit out Chelsea's FA Cup tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers but will be fit for the visit of Swansea City the following weekend, a report claims.

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on David Luiz's injury problem but are confident of having him back in time for their next Premier League outings.

The Brazil international caused concern among fans of the league leaders after posting an image of himself on social media in hospital gowns and the message "let's do it".

According to The Telegraph, however, Luiz was simply treated by the Blues' medical team on Sunday following the 1-1 draw with Burnley as part of an ongoing plan to keep his troublesome knee in check.

It is claimed that Chelsea had already intended to leave Luiz out of next weekend's FA Cup fifth-round tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they are expected to have him back in time for the visit of Swansea to Stamford Bridge on February 25.

Luiz, who has started 21 of Chelsea's 25 Premier League games this term, is understood to have initially damaged his knee following a wild challenge from Sergio Aguero in early December.