Chelsea 'play down David Luiz injury concern following social media post'

David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
© SilverHub
David Luiz will sit out Chelsea's FA Cup tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers but will be fit for the visit of Swansea City the following weekend, a report claims.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 22:01 UK

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on David Luiz's injury problem but are confident of having him back in time for their next Premier League outings.

The Brazil international caused concern among fans of the league leaders after posting an image of himself on social media in hospital gowns and the message "let's do it".

According to The Telegraph, however, Luiz was simply treated by the Blues' medical team on Sunday following the 1-1 draw with Burnley as part of an ongoing plan to keep his troublesome knee in check.

It is claimed that Chelsea had already intended to leave Luiz out of next weekend's FA Cup fifth-round tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they are expected to have him back in time for the visit of Swansea to Stamford Bridge on February 25.

Luiz, who has started 21 of Chelsea's 25 Premier League games this term, is understood to have initially damaged his knee following a wild challenge from Sergio Aguero in early December.

David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
Read Next:
Conte hails Luiz for showing "real value"
>
View our homepages for David Luiz, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"
 David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
Chelsea 'play down David Luiz injury concern following social media post'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
Cahill: 'Chelsea can see light at end of tunnel'Juventus chief confident of tying down DybalaChelsea to offer Lampard ambassadorial role?Conte "disappointed" with Chelsea displayCourtois: 'Chelsea happy with a point'
Result: Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with ChelseaTeam News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyMourinho: 'No hope of catching Chelsea'Conte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'Conte hails Luiz for showing "real value"
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version