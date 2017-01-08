Chelsea captain John Terry confirms his intention to appeal the red card he was shown during his side's FA Cup win over Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge.

Terry was included in the starting lineup for the first time since October as Chelsea welcomed their League One opponents to Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup.

However, his return to action lasted just 67 minutes before he was sent off by referee Kevin Friend, who adjudged the 36-year-old to have brought down Lee Angol as the last man.

Terry has now received three of the last six red cards shown to Chelsea players.