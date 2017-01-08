Chelsea captain John Terry has confirmed that he will appeal against the red card he received during his side's 4-1 win over Peterborough United this afternoon.
Terry was included in the starting lineup for the first time since October as Chelsea welcomed their League One opponents to Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup.
However, his return to action lasted just 67 minutes before he was sent off by referee Kevin Friend, who adjudged the 36-year-old to have brought down Lee Angol as the last man.
What a great feeling being back on the pitch today,albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch @leeangol. Great win for the boys and Into the next round of the FA Cup. Well done @_pedro17_ ⚽️⚽️ @mbatshuayi ⚽️ @willianborges88 ⚽️ Congratulations @kurtzouma on your comeback mate 👌 great to have you back. @chelseafc
Terry has now received three of the last six red cards shown to Chelsea players.