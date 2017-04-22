Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham Hotspur "hungry" to topple Chelsea at Wembley

Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that Chelsea are favourites to win at Wembley this weekend, citing their experience as a key reason why.
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur have the hunger to overcome Chelsea in this weekend's FA Cup semi-final showdown, but claims that his side head into the match as underdogs.

The Lilywhites are the English top flight's in-form side over the past four months, winning 14 and drawing two of their last 17 outings to close in on Chelsea at the summit.

Spurs are now just four points adrift of Chelsea and have momentum on their side, but attention switches to the FA Cup on Saturday evening when the London rivals collide at Wembley.

Despite Tottenham boasting the better form, with the Blues losing two of their last four matches to open the door, Pochettino insists that it is the opposition who head into the match as favourites.

"If there is one favourite it's more Chelsea because they are on the top of the table in the Premier League and with the experienced players they have, and the manager that they have," he told reporters.

"I think it's a more experienced team than us. But we're in a good moment too, a hungry team. To challenge now this type of club, of team, is a very important thing for Tottenham."

Tottenham have lost just one of the last four encounters between the two sides - a 2-1 reverse at Stamford Bridge in November.

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
