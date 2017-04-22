Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Mauricio Pochettino: 'FA Cup is more difficult to win nowadays'

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that the FA Cup is harder to win nowadays as his side bid to end a 26-year wait for the trophy this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that the FA Cup is more difficult to win nowadays due to the increased level of competition.

Spurs take on Chelsea in the semi-finals this weekend as they bid to end a 26-year wait for the trophy having last won it in 1991.

The match will see Tottenham return to Wembley, where they have struggled in Europe this season ahead of an expected move to the stadium next term, and Pochettino acknowledged that it will be another good chance for his players to settle at their future home.

"Now to win is more difficult. You are competing with big clubs and big players. To reach that level that you challenge and you fight the likes of Chelsea, you compare the players and they have players that won World Cups," he told reporters.

"You compare that with our players. They have not won anything, maybe some players have some titles. But we are improving a lot. Is Wembley an advantage or a disadvantage? I will tell you after the game.

"It's true, we struggled a bit to get good results there but we need to make Wembley our home and get that feeling. It is a good chance Saturday to compete there because if we will move, next week the club decide, all happens in the way we hope, next season we move there and there's no excuses."

Spurs have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four games at Wembley this season, compared to 19 wins and two draws at White Hart Lane.

Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Your Comments
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
