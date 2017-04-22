Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that the FA Cup is harder to win nowadays as his side bid to end a 26-year wait for the trophy this season.

Spurs take on Chelsea in the semi-finals this weekend as they bid to end a 26-year wait for the trophy having last won it in 1991.

The match will see Tottenham return to Wembley, where they have struggled in Europe this season ahead of an expected move to the stadium next term, and Pochettino acknowledged that it will be another good chance for his players to settle at their future home.

"Now to win is more difficult. You are competing with big clubs and big players. To reach that level that you challenge and you fight the likes of Chelsea, you compare the players and they have players that won World Cups," he told reporters.

"You compare that with our players. They have not won anything, maybe some players have some titles. But we are improving a lot. Is Wembley an advantage or a disadvantage? I will tell you after the game.

"It's true, we struggled a bit to get good results there but we need to make Wembley our home and get that feeling. It is a good chance Saturday to compete there because if we will move, next week the club decide, all happens in the way we hope, next season we move there and there's no excuses."

Spurs have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four games at Wembley this season, compared to 19 wins and two draws at White Hart Lane.