Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Chelsea

Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says that his side are capable of pulling off "something special" against Chelsea in the FA Cup.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11:36 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has backed his side to pull off "something special" when they welcome Premier League leaders Chelsea in the FA Cup tomorrow night.

The Championship outfit have advanced to the fifth round of the competition after memorable wins away at top-flight Liverpool and Stoke City in January, but now face a Blues side who are unbeaten in their last seven games.

In the league, Lambert's side have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last three matches, but the Scot believes that the pomp of the encounter gives them a shot at another giant-killing.

"On any given day we can win," he told the Express & Star. "But we have to perform. As long as we play the game and not the occasion we'll see what happens. We've got to stay in the game.

"In the FA Cup we've won the club's first game in six years, which is incredible, then the Liverpool game was iconic which will live in a lot of people's memories. Now there's another chance of something special.

"I'm delighted for the supporters because these are the games you want to be involved in. They don't happen every week, so when you do get one you make sure you have no regrets as a supporter as a player. It'll be great walking out and seeing it full."

Wolves have won the FA Cup four times in their history and last advanced past the fifth round in the 2002-03 season.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version