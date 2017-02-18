Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Chelsea

David Luiz, Marcos Alonso to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers clash

David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that David Luiz and Marcos Alonso will miss Saturday's FA Cup trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that David Luiz and Marcos Alonso will be rested for the FA Cup trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

Luiz has been playing through the pain barrier since December, when he picked up a knee injury following a rash challenge from Sergio Aguero, and is expected to be replaced in the side by captain John Terry.

Alonso will also sit out the fifth-round tie but, with the Blues not in action again for a week afterwards, Conte may choose to make only limited changes to his side.

"We have the opportunity to give [Luiz] a week to recover very well and to prepare for the next game. His knee is okay. (It has) improved a lot," he told reporters.

"All the players are in good form and I have only the problem to make the best choices for the game."

Chelsea go into the match at Molineux having won just one of their last four away games in all competitions.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Read Next:
Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Conte, Sergio Aguero, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
David Luiz, Marcos Alonso to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers clash
 Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Antonio Conte "confident" of Diego Costa stay
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Antonio Conte expecting Dominic Solanke exit
Conte eyeing league and cup doubleLiverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'John Terry 'rejected MLS offers in January'Pedro feeling settled at Stamford Bridge
Hasselbaink: 'Chelsea unlikely to slip up'Vidal shoots down rumours of Chelsea moveReport: Costa agrees five-year Chelsea dealShangdong play down Cesc Fabregas talkKessie "very flattered" by interest
> Chelsea Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
David Luiz, Marcos Alonso to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers clash
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Sherwin Seedorf signing
Lee Evans pens Wolves extensionBenitez wants FA to probe Shelvey chantsPaul Lambert: "We never got the break"Result: Mitrovic goal enough for NewcastleTeam News: Shelvey starts against Wolves
Live Commentary: Wolves 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happenedPaul Lambert: 'Success will take time'Lambert: Marshall start "dangerous" moveLambert keen to avoid Shelvey dramaPaul Lambert "not giving up" on playoffs
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version