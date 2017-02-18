Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Chelsea

Paul Lambert: 'Antonio Conte a breath of fresh air'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert heaps praise on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ahead of their meeting in the FA Cup.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 16:58 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has heaped praise upon Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte ahead of the two sides' meeting in the FA Cup tomorrow evening.

The Italian took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer and has gone on to guide the Blues to an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Wolves, meanwhile, find themselves in the fifth round of the FA Cup after impressive away wins at Liverpool and Stoke City, and Lambert says that his charges will need to step it up a gear to claim another famous win.

"We have to play our way and don't change, we might lose games but we'll be more exciting to watch and we have to take Chelsea out of their comfort zone, we have to match their intensity," he told reporters.

"Chelsea have a great manager, who was a great player himself, he knows the emotions on a football pitch, the feelings players go through and their players will handle it. He has been a breath of fresh air for Chelsea.

"Regardless of who Chelsea play, they're international players, they've got a great manager and they've been absolutely brilliant. We've earned the right to have a go at them, nobody expected us to beat Stoke or Liverpool but we'll go with no fear and nothing to lose and do everything we can to try and make it an uncomfortable game for them.

"We're going to have to punch above our weight and they're going to have an off day."

Chelsea last won the FA Cup in the 2011-12 season, while Wolves last triumphed in the competition in 1959-60.

David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Luiz, Alonso to miss Wolves clash
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Antonio Conte "confident" of Diego Costa stay
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Paul Lambert: 'Antonio Conte a breath of fresh air'
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Antonio Conte expecting Dominic Solanke exit
Luiz, Alonso to miss Wolves clashConte eyeing league and cup doubleLiverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'John Terry 'rejected MLS offers in January'
Pedro feeling settled at Stamford BridgeHasselbaink: 'Chelsea unlikely to slip up'Vidal shoots down rumours of Chelsea moveReport: Costa agrees five-year Chelsea dealShangdong play down Cesc Fabregas talk
> Chelsea Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Paul Lambert: 'Antonio Conte a breath of fresh air'
 Wolverhampton Wanderers's Chairman Steve Morgan awaits kick off during an English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England on April 22, 2012
Ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers owner gives £200m to charity
 David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
David Luiz, Marcos Alonso to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers clash
Stearman open to permanent Wolves returnPaul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'Wolves announce Seedorf signingLee Evans pens Wolves extensionBenitez wants FA to probe Shelvey chants
Paul Lambert: "We never got the break"Result: Mitrovic goal enough for NewcastleTeam News: Shelvey starts against WolvesLive Commentary: Wolves 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happenedPaul Lambert: 'Success will take time'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version