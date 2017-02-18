Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert heaps praise on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ahead of their meeting in the FA Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has heaped praise upon Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte ahead of the two sides' meeting in the FA Cup tomorrow evening.

The Italian took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer and has gone on to guide the Blues to an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Wolves, meanwhile, find themselves in the fifth round of the FA Cup after impressive away wins at Liverpool and Stoke City, and Lambert says that his charges will need to step it up a gear to claim another famous win.

"We have to play our way and don't change, we might lose games but we'll be more exciting to watch and we have to take Chelsea out of their comfort zone, we have to match their intensity," he told reporters.

"Chelsea have a great manager, who was a great player himself, he knows the emotions on a football pitch, the feelings players go through and their players will handle it. He has been a breath of fresh air for Chelsea.

"Regardless of who Chelsea play, they're international players, they've got a great manager and they've been absolutely brilliant. We've earned the right to have a go at them, nobody expected us to beat Stoke or Liverpool but we'll go with no fear and nothing to lose and do everything we can to try and make it an uncomfortable game for them.

"We're going to have to punch above our weight and they're going to have an off day."

Chelsea last won the FA Cup in the 2011-12 season, while Wolves last triumphed in the competition in 1959-60.