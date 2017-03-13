Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that he will never curb his "great passion" during matches regardless of what other managers think.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has insisted that he will never curb his "great passion" during matches ahead of Monday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Conte and Man United boss Jose Mourinho clashed on the touchline during their Premier League meeting last October, with Mourinho unhappy that Conte celebrated passionately when Chelsea scored their fourth goal in the 70th minute.

The Blues manager, however, has revealed that he has not spoken to Mourinho since, and will never apologise for his conduct on the sidelines.

"No, but I don't think it is important. There is nothing to clarify with him. I think I have shown in my period at Chelsea that I live the game with great passion," Conte told reporters.

"My players are focused on the game, on the pitch, on the work every game. Mind games don't bring you to win. Before the October game I was sure we were facing a great team. It is the same now. In October we didn't know our future. Now we are in March and we stay on top of the table. We have a good identity as a team."

Chelsea have won each of their last 12 home games in all competitions and have not lost at Stamford Bridge since Liverpool recorded a 2-1 victory in the league last September.