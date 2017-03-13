Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Antonio Conte 'will not apologise for passion'

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that he will never curb his "great passion" during matches regardless of what other managers think.
European Football Editor
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has insisted that he will never curb his "great passion" during matches ahead of Monday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Conte and Man United boss Jose Mourinho clashed on the touchline during their Premier League meeting last October, with Mourinho unhappy that Conte celebrated passionately when Chelsea scored their fourth goal in the 70th minute.

The Blues manager, however, has revealed that he has not spoken to Mourinho since, and will never apologise for his conduct on the sidelines.

"No, but I don't think it is important. There is nothing to clarify with him. I think I have shown in my period at Chelsea that I live the game with great passion," Conte told reporters.

"My players are focused on the game, on the pitch, on the work every game. Mind games don't bring you to win. Before the October game I was sure we were facing a great team. It is the same now. In October we didn't know our future. Now we are in March and we stay on top of the table. We have a good identity as a team."

Chelsea have won each of their last 12 home games in all competitions and have not lost at Stamford Bridge since Liverpool recorded a 2-1 victory in the league last September.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 