Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte confirms that defender John Terry will start the FA Cup final on the substitutes' bench.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that he cannot guarantee that John Terry will make an appearance in the FA Cup final.

Last weekend, Terry played at Stamford Bridge for the final time in a Blues shirt as he prepares to leave the club next month, and Conte has confirmed that he will take a place among the substitutes' bench for the showdown with Arsenal.

However, Conte has suggested that Terry will only get on the pitch should he be required in defence or if Chelsea hold an unassailable lead.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "It is very difficult to stay if John Terry will play. He will be with us, and for sure he will be on the bench and then we will see what the game needs in the moment we are playing.

"Our aim is to reach another trophy and to see him lift this trophy. I have this dream and also my players have this dream."

Terry has made three appearances during Chelsea's run to the FA Cup final.