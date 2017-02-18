Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Chelsea

Antonio Conte eyeing Premier League and FA Cup double

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sets his sights on winning the Premier League and FA Cup double in his debut season in English football.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 15:26 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has set his sights on winning a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season at the club.

The Blues have stormed into an eight-point lead at the top of the table with just 13 games remaining and are favourites to progress into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup ahead of Saturday's clash with Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Conte is expecting a difficult test at Molineux, but urged his side to continue their winning mentality in order to pick up the two trophies still available to them.

"Usually I like to win and I like to try to win with my team, every competition in every season. We must have this winning mentality. When you are Chelsea's coach or you are a Chelsea player, you must have this ambition to try to win every competition that you play," he told reporters.

"For sure it won't be easy. In the league there are six teams very strong to fight until the end to win the title. In the FA Cup there are 16 teams. Our target now is to go into the next round. Tomorrow the game won't be easy. Don't forget Wolverhampton won against Liverpool away, won against Stoke away.

"We must pay great attention, because this team showed in the recent past that they have the possibility to beat great teams. I hope tomorrow the result will be different and Chelsea to go in the next round."

Chelsea last won the league and cup double under Carlo Ancelotti in 2010.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Read Next:
Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
David Luiz, Marcos Alonso to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers clash
 Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Antonio Conte "confident" of Diego Costa stay
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Antonio Conte expecting Dominic Solanke exit
Conte eyeing league and cup doubleLiverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?Paul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'John Terry 'rejected MLS offers in January'Pedro feeling settled at Stamford Bridge
Hasselbaink: 'Chelsea unlikely to slip up'Vidal shoots down rumours of Chelsea moveReport: Costa agrees five-year Chelsea dealShangdong play down Cesc Fabregas talkKessie "very flattered" by interest
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version