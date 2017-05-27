Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte plays down Arsenal's injury worries ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has claimed that "desire" will be the most important factor in the FA Cup final with Arsenal.

The Gunners will potentially be without three centre-backs for the showdown at Wembley Stadium but Conte - who is attempting to complete the domestic double - has played down Arsene Wenger's concerns in defence.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "Tomorrow we will see if we are able to exploit this opportunity in the Arsenal team. In this type of game, this is a final, it is not important to miss one or two players.

"It is very important to play with the right hunger, will and desire. Good organisation is important, but it is not enough. Tomorrow our desire must be more than them.

"It is not important the players we have to play, to do what we know. I think this is the most important things."

Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel Paulista are suspended and injured respectively, while Shkodran Mustafi is doubtful as he continues to recover from concussion.