Chelsea have lodged an appeal against John Terry's red card in Sunday's FA Cup win over Peterborough United, according to reports.

The 36-year-old defender was dismissed by referee Kevin Friend for a professional foul on Posh forward Lee Angol in the second half of the 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

According to BBC Sport, the appeal will be heard on Tuesday and, if not successful, Terry will serve a one-match ban and miss Saturday's Premier League match against Leicester City.

The Blues' FA Cup third-round win on Saturday was Terry's first start since October.