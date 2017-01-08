Jan 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-1
PeterboroughPeterborough United
Pedro (18', 75'), Batshuayi (44'), Willian (52')
Fabregas (24')
Terry (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Nichols (71')
Forrester (23'), Tafazolli (32')

Report: Chelsea appeal John Terry red card in FA Cup third-round win

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly appealing against John Terry's red card from Sunday's FA Cup third-round victory over Peterborough United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 20:14 UK

Chelsea have lodged an appeal against John Terry's red card in Sunday's FA Cup win over Peterborough United, according to reports.

The 36-year-old defender was dismissed by referee Kevin Friend for a professional foul on Posh forward Lee Angol in the second half of the 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

According to BBC Sport, the appeal will be heard on Tuesday and, if not successful, Terry will serve a one-match ban and miss Saturday's Premier League match against Leicester City.

The Blues' FA Cup third-round win on Saturday was Terry's first start since October.

