Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #9

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era continues with number nine - Ashley Cole.

Ashley Cole

Chelsea's Ashley Cole in action during a friendly match against Indonesia All-Stars on July 25, 2013© Getty Images

Ashley Cole may have sullied his reputation amongst Arsenal fans due to the circumstances of his controversial move to Chelsea in 2006, but the Gunners' loss was very much Chelsea's gain and the left-back went on to enjoy eight hugely successful years at Stamford Bridge.

Never a popular figure with rival supporters, Cole was nonetheless a key part of a Chelsea side which won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2009-10, accounting for two of the nine trophies he won in West London.

The 107-time capped England international also lifted four FA Cups with Chelsea, adding to the three he won with Arsenal to make him the most decorated player in the competition's long and illustrious history.

The first of those four FA Cup trophies came as part of a double with the League Cup in his debut season at Chelsea, and he went on to add the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League one year later to his list of honours.

Cole left Stamford Bridge for Roma in 2014 having made 338 appearances for Chelsea, 229 of which came in the Premier League.

