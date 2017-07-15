Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #7

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era continues with number seven - Dennis Wise.

Dennis Wise

Having been part of Wimbledon's notorious 'Crazy Gang' during the early years of his career, it was no surprise that Dennis Wise brought aggression and bite to the heart of the Chelsea midfield when he joined in 1990.

Despite playing primarily as a defence-minded midfielder, Wise scored 25 goals in his first two seasons with the club and, while his goalscoring exploits tailed off with the advent of the Premier League, his importance to the side was recognised when he was installed as captain in 1993.

By the time Wise left Stamford Bridge for Leicester City in 2001 he had become Chelsea's most successful ever skipper, helping the club to two FA Cups, the League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup between 1997 and 2000 - a trophy-laden spell by Chelsea's standards at the time.

Also a two-time Chelsea player of the year, Wise retired having made 445 appearances for the club across all competitions, which at the time put him fourth on their all-time list.