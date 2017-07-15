Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #6

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number six - Claude Makelele.

Claude Makelele

© Getty Images

Rarely is a player so effective and successful in a certain position that he has it named after him, but Claude Makelele's contribution during his five-year spell at Chelsea saw 'the Makelele role' become one of the most sought-after in English football.

Signed as part of Roman Abramovich's revolution in 2003, Makelele helped Chelsea to a second-place Premier League finish and the Champions League semi-final in his first season with the club, but it wasn't until the arrival of Jose Mourinho that he truly became fully appreciated.

The holding midfielder helped the Blues to their first league title in 50 years during the 2004-05 campaign and went on to lift the Premier League trophy again one year later, also adding two League Cups and the FA Cup to his honours list during a five-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

At the age of 35, Makelele helped Chelsea to the 2008 Champions League final in his last season at the club, eventually leaving for Paris Saint-Germain having made 217 appearances during his time in West London.