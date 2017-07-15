General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #2

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number two - John Terry.

John Terry

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017© SilverHub

A Chelsea player for 22 years before his departure this summer, John Terry established himself as one of the main foundations the team has been built upon throughout the Roman Abramovich era.

Even before the huge influx of money, Terry was a key part of the team having been named Chelsea's Player of the Year in 2001 - one of two times he scooped that particular award.

Installed as captain on a permanent basis following Jose Mourinho's appointment in 2004, Terry led the club to their first league title in 50 years that season and lifted the trophy again one year later.

Chelsea's 2016-17 success saw Terry become the first player to captain a team to five Premier League titles, and he also won five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Europa League and the 2012 Champions League during his trophy-laden spell at Stamford Bridge.

Voted the PFA Player of the Year in 2005 and included in the PFA Team of the Year four times, Terry made 717 appearances for Chelsea to leave him third on the all-time list, while his tally of 67 goals in that time is a club record for a defender.

