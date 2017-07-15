General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #20

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 20 - Frank Leboeuf.

Frank Leboeuf

Frank Leboeuf arrived at Chelsea in 1996 and immediately made an impact at the club, helping them to FA Cup glory in his debut campaign in West London.

More silverware came the following year as Chelsea won the League Cup, the Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, and Leboeuf was then partnered with compatriot and France international teammate Marcel Desailly at the heart of the defence.

It was a pairing which gave Chelsea the base to add another FA Cup crown to their honours list in 2000, with Leboeuf ending his five-year stay at Stamford Bridge the following season.

By the time of his move to Marseille, the centre-back had scored 24 goals in more than 200 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, including 17 in 144 Premier League outings.

