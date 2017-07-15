General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #1

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era concludes with number one - Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard

Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.© Getty Images

After joining the club from London rivals West Ham United in 2001, Frank Lampard immediately became an integral part of the first team and made 164 consecutive Premier League appearances from his debut - a record for an outfield player.

Despite being signed before Roman Abramovich's takeover, Lampard was one of Chelsea's most important players as they won their first Premier League title for 50 years in 2005 before going on to lift the trophy again a year later.

More silverware followed with a League Cup and FA Cup double a season later, and he then scored in the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United - albeit in a losing effort.

Lampard was again on target in a major final in 2009, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final, and the relentless success continued with the club's first ever Premier League and FA Cup double a year later - a campaign which saw him score 22 goals and create 17 more to help Chelsea to the title.

By the time he left in 2014, Lampard had become the club's all-time record goalscorer with 211 in 648 appearances across all competitions, including 147 in 429 Premier League outings. The midfielder was also a creative force, with only Ryan Giggs having registered more assists in Premier League history.

During his 13-year stay at Stamford Bridge, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the 2012 Champions League.

On an individual level he finished second in the voting for the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2005 following a campaign which also saw him scoop the FWA Footballer of the Year, PFA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chelsea, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech throws the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 24, 2015
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #4
 Gianfranco Zola celebrates scoring against Manchester United on December 16, 1998.
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #5
 Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2014
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #3
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #2Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #1Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #10Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #9Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #8
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #7Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #6Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #15Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #14Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #13
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 