Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #1

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era concludes with number one - Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard

After joining the club from London rivals West Ham United in 2001, Frank Lampard immediately became an integral part of the first team and made 164 consecutive Premier League appearances from his debut - a record for an outfield player.

Despite being signed before Roman Abramovich's takeover, Lampard was one of Chelsea's most important players as they won their first Premier League title for 50 years in 2005 before going on to lift the trophy again a year later.

More silverware followed with a League Cup and FA Cup double a season later, and he then scored in the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United - albeit in a losing effort.

Lampard was again on target in a major final in 2009, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final, and the relentless success continued with the club's first ever Premier League and FA Cup double a year later - a campaign which saw him score 22 goals and create 17 more to help Chelsea to the title.

By the time he left in 2014, Lampard had become the club's all-time record goalscorer with 211 in 648 appearances across all competitions, including 147 in 429 Premier League outings. The midfielder was also a creative force, with only Ryan Giggs having registered more assists in Premier League history.

During his 13-year stay at Stamford Bridge, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the 2012 Champions League.

On an individual level he finished second in the voting for the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2005 following a campaign which also saw him scoop the FWA Footballer of the Year, PFA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards.