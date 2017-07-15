General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #13

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 13 - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Having initially burst onto the Premier League scene by winning the Golden Boot award with Leeds United in 1999, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to England with Chelsea in 2000 for a club-record fee of £15m following a brief but prolific spell at Atletico Madrid.

The Dutchman quickly picked up where he had left off, claiming the Premier League's Golden Boot for a second time in his debut season at Stamford Bridge with 23 goals in just 35 appearances.

Hasselbaink once again scored 23 league goals in his second season at the club, and 29 across all competitions to help Chelsea to the FA Cup final in 2002.

The striker went without silverware during his four-year stay at Stamford Bridge, but he left having scored 88 goals in 177 appearances across all competitions, including 70 in just 136 Premier League outings before moving to Middlesbrough in 2004.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chelsea, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech throws the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 24, 2015
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #4
 Gianfranco Zola celebrates scoring against Manchester United on December 16, 1998.
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #5
 Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2014
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #3
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #2Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #1Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #10Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #9Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #8
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #7Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #6Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #15Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #14Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #13
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 