Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #13

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 13 - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Having initially burst onto the Premier League scene by winning the Golden Boot award with Leeds United in 1999, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to England with Chelsea in 2000 for a club-record fee of £15m following a brief but prolific spell at Atletico Madrid.

The Dutchman quickly picked up where he had left off, claiming the Premier League's Golden Boot for a second time in his debut season at Stamford Bridge with 23 goals in just 35 appearances.

Hasselbaink once again scored 23 league goals in his second season at the club, and 29 across all competitions to help Chelsea to the FA Cup final in 2002.

The striker went without silverware during his four-year stay at Stamford Bridge, but he left having scored 88 goals in 177 appearances across all competitions, including 70 in just 136 Premier League outings before moving to Middlesbrough in 2004.