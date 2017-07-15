Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #12

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 12 - Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard

© Getty Images

The best placed of Chelsea's current crop, Eden Hazard could realistically challenge the top five of this countdown if he stays at the club for a few more years.

The Belgian winger joined Chelsea in 2012 following an eight-year spell with Lille and helped the club to the Europa League trophy in his debut campaign, scoring 13 goals in 62 appearances along the way.

The best was yet to come from Hazard, though, and he was named the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2013-14 before going on to win the main award - in addition to the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season gongs - for his performances in firing Chelsea to the league and League Cup double one year later.

Hazard ended that campaign with 19 goals across all competitions and, while a disappointing 2015-16 season followed, he was back on top form last term with 16 Premier League goals to help Chelsea to another title.

In his five years at Stamford Bridge, Hazard has been named Chelsea's player of the year on three occasions and included in the PFA Team of the Year four times, picking up two league titles, the League Cup and the Europa League.

At the time of writing Hazard has scored 72 goals in 249 appearances for Chelsea, including 57 in 174 Premier League outings.