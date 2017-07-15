General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #10

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 10 - Marcel Desailly.

Marcel Desailly

Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly brings the ball forward against Charlton Athletic on December 26, 2003© Getty Images

Having established himself as a formidable defensive midfielder and centre-back during his time with Marseille and AC Milan, becoming the first player to win the Champions League in consecutive seasons with different clubs, Desailly arrived at Stamford Bridge in 1998 having also helped France to World Cup glory that summer.

At Chelsea he was given the captain's armband and formed a formidable centre-back partnership with compatriot Frank Leboeuf, helping the club to the FA Cup in his second season in West London.

That proved to be Desailly's only major honour during his six-year stay at Chelsea, but he made his mark at Stamford Bridge before leaving in 2004 and seeing out his career in Qatar.

In all, Desailly made 222 appearances for the Blues and scored seven goals - six of which came in 158 Premier League outings.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chelsea, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech throws the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 24, 2015
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #4
 Gianfranco Zola celebrates scoring against Manchester United on December 16, 1998.
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #5
 Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2014
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #3
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #2Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #1Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #10Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #9Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #8
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #7Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #6Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #15Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #14Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #13
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 