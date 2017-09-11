Chelsea ace Eden Hazard wants to go all the way in the Champions League in what is a "really important" year for both him and the Blues.

Eden Hazard has confessed that he 'hated' watching the Champions League on TV last season and is now desperate to win the trophy for the first time with Chelsea.

The Blues were absent from UEFA's elite club competition in 2016-17 after finishing down in 10th place in the Premier League the previous campaign.

Five years after their only previous success on the continent Hazard, who made the switch to Stamford Bridge the following month, is aiming to inspire his side to glory in order to achieve one of his main career ambitions.

"This year is really important. I have reached the semi-final with Chelsea [in 2014], when we lost to Atletico Madrid, so it's in my head to win this trophy," he told reporters.

"I have won the Premier League, I have won the title in France, I have won cups, but big players always want to win the Champions League. I think now it is time to win this. We have a good squad, we have a good manager, so we are ready for it.

"You want to play these kind of games because every time you play in the Champions League it's a big game and everybody is watching you. I hate having to watch it on TV, I just want to be on the pitch. That isn't a good feeling so yes, we are happy to be back."

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea also won the Europa League in 2013, as well as two Cup Winners' Cups in 1971 and 1998.