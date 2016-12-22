Chapecoense executive director of football Rui Costa says that plane-crash survivor Jackson Follmann will be given a role with the Brazilian club.

Chapecoense executive director of football Rui Costa has revealed that Jackson Follmann, who lost part of his leg in the devastating plane crash last month, will be given a role with the Brazilian club.

Follmann was on board the tragic flight to Colombia, which claimed the lives of 71 people, including the majority of the Chapecoense first-team squad, those in the coaching set-up and a number of journalists.

The goalkeeper was one of three Chapecoense players to survive the tragedy and although he will never play football again after having part of his leg amputated, the 24-year-old will be offered a new role with the club.

"I say with great satisfaction that I am sure he will work with us," Globo Esporte quotes Costa as saying. "I do not know when, under what circumstances, but as far as it depends on me and my colleagues, he will be with us somewhere.

"Not by some kind of concession, but by his intelligence. For what it represents to us. But the first question is that he recovers physically and emotionally. I would be proud and honoured to work with him again. We really want to have these people close to us.

"It is crucial that they return to the routine of the club. For all their physical and emotional presence we give. I am sure that President Plinio and Ivan [Tozzo, vice president], will be very eager to have him with us. Something that is compatible and dignified."

Chapecoense, who have since been awarded the Copa Sudamericana crown after their opponents Atletico Nacional conceded the final, are due to return to action in the Campeonato Catarinense against Internacional de Lages on January 29.