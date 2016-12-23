Chapecoense defender Neto targets return

Chapecoense defender Neto targets a return to football after being officially released from hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The 31-year-old was on board the tragic flight to Colombia, which claimed the lives of 71 people, including the majority of the Chapecoense first-team squad, those in the coaching set-up and a number of journalists.

Neto, one of just six survivors from the plane crash, has thanked "everyone for their support" over the last few weeks and the defender now wants to return to the field.

"I came here because I have to thank those who fight with me. It is impossible not to speak of those who have left," Neto told reporters. "I lost many friends; I only remember good things from this group. Thank you all for everything you did for me.

"I believe that soon, I will soon be able to play. God willing, I will be stepping on the pitch in the Conda Arena with the Chapecoense shirt. I want to thank everyone for their support, to send a heartfelt kiss to all the wives who have lost their husbands, their children, children who lost their parents."

Chapecoense, who have since been awarded the Copa Sudamericana crown after their opponents Atletico Nacional conceded the final, are due to return to action in the Campeonato Catarinense against Internacional de Lages on January 29.