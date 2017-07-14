New Transfer Talk header

Celtic to offer chance to Queens Park Rangers defender Steven Caulker?

Steven Caulker in action for QPR on November 29, 2014
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly ready to hand an opportunity to Queens Park Rangers defender Steven Caulker.
Queens Park Rangers defender Steven Caulker has reportedly been offered a chance to join Celtic.

Caulker still has one year remaining on his existing deal at Loftus Road, but the Championship outfit will not stand in his way of he receives a suitable offer this summer.

The 25-year-old has previously revealed that he has been battling depression and has not made a first-team appearance for QPR since October, but according to The Mirror, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is ready to take him to Glasgow.

Rodgers has worked with the centre-back at both Swansea City and Liverpool, and it appears that he sees the England international as another option at the back.

Caulker has already played for eight clubs during his career, and Celtic would likely keep any offer to 12 months should they press on with the transfer.

On two occasions in 2013 and 2014, Caulker cost £8m, but he has spent two periods on loan since signing for QPR in 2014.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers: 'Celtic will improve this season'
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers sad over absence of Celtic fans at Linfield game
