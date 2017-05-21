Celtic make history by becoming the first team to finish a Scottish Premiership season unbeaten after defeating Hearts 2-0 in Sunday's clash at Parkhead.

Ian Cathro's charges tried to make life tough for the champions in a first-half which ended goalless, the Hoops restricted largely to potshots from distance.

Jambos goalkeeper Viktor Noring's only real save came when he blocked an effort from Dedryck Boyata after a Leigh Griffiths corner, while the visitors threatened through free kicks from Alexandros Tziolis and Bjorn Johnsen.

However, Brendan Rodgers's Bhoys regrouped in the second half and, five minutes after the restart, Griffiths bulleted home a header for his 18th goal of the season.

In the 76th minute, Celtic made completely sure of victory when Griffiths's cross for Scott Sinclair was not properly cleared and Stuart Armstrong powered home the rebound.

Victory made it 38 games without defeat for Celtic on the march to the title and also ensured the points record set by Martin O'Neill's team of 2003-04 was eclipsed by a final total of 106.