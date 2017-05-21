May 21, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Celtic Park
Celtic
2-0
Hearts
Griffiths (50'), Armstrong (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Result: Celtic see off Hearts to finish Scottish Premiership season unbeaten

Leigh Griffiths in action for Celtic on February 19, 2015
Celtic make history by becoming the first team to finish a Scottish Premiership season unbeaten after defeating Hearts 2-0 in Sunday's clash at Parkhead.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 15:05 UK

Celtic have become the first team to finish a Scottish Premiership season unbeaten after defeating Hearts 2-0 in Sunday's clash at Parkhead.

Ian Cathro's charges tried to make life tough for the champions in a first-half which ended goalless, the Hoops restricted largely to potshots from distance.

Jambos goalkeeper Viktor Noring's only real save came when he blocked an effort from Dedryck Boyata after a Leigh Griffiths corner, while the visitors threatened through free kicks from Alexandros Tziolis and Bjorn Johnsen.

However, Brendan Rodgers's Bhoys regrouped in the second half and, five minutes after the restart, Griffiths bulleted home a header for his 18th goal of the season.

In the 76th minute, Celtic made completely sure of victory when Griffiths's cross for Scott Sinclair was not properly cleared and Stuart Armstrong powered home the rebound.

Victory made it 38 games without defeat for Celtic on the march to the title and also ensured the points record set by Martin O'Neill's team of 2003-04 was eclipsed by a final total of 106.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic3834401062581106
2Aberdeen382441074353976
3RangersRangers381910956441267
4St Johnstone38177145046458
5Hearts381210165552346
6Partick Thistle381012163854-1642
7Ross County381113144858-1046
8Kilmarnock38914153656-2041
9Motherwell38108204669-2338
10Dundee38107213862-2437
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton38714173756-1935
RInverness Caledonian ThistleInverness38713184471-2734
> Full Version
