Feb 11, 2017 at 12.15pm UK at ​Celtic Park
Celtic
6-0
InvernessInverness Caledonian Thistle
Lustig (20'), Dembele (45'), Dembele (50', 59'), Tierney (86'), Brown (91')
Lustig (73')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Tremarco (29'), Draper (35'), Vigurs (37'), Warren (42')

Brendan Rodgers: 'I want Celtic to win record 37th Scottish Cup'

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is eager to extend the club's record haul of Scottish Cup wins this season by securing the trophy for the 37th time.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 20:13 UK

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his desire to extend the club's record haul of Scottish Cup wins to 37 with victory in this year's tournament.

The Hoops made light work of Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's fifth-round clash by putting six past their opponents, courtesy of a Moussa Dembele hat-trick and further strikes from Mikael Lustig, Kieran Tierney and Scott Brown.

"I said to the players before the game that the Scottish Cup is synonymous with Celtic - 36 times the club has won the trophy," Rodgers told Sky Sports News. "My memories as a child growing up, a lot of it was based around the Scottish Cup.

"We want to make it 37. I said we had four cup finals and now we have three cup finals. So we just keep our focus, put it to bed until the next round, but it's a competition, like them all, that we want to do our best in.

"I always felt as the season goes on we will get better and better and better. We have a little bit more coaching time in the second part of the season, so we can prepare the players in training, work well and just keep them focused."

Celtic last won the Scottish Cup in 2013.

Craig Gordon of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between FC Salzburg and Celtic FC on September 18, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic24231065164970
2Aberdeen23134640202043
3RangersRangers2412753226643
4Hearts24107745311437
5St Johnstone249783130134
6Kilmarnock2451092139-1825
7Dundee2466122434-1024
8Motherwell2366112739-1224
9Ross County2459102742-1524
10Partick Thistle2458112432-823
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2431292535-1021
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2439122845-1718
