Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his desire to extend the club's record haul of Scottish Cup wins to 37 with victory in this year's tournament.

The Hoops made light work of Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's fifth-round clash by putting six past their opponents, courtesy of a Moussa Dembele hat-trick and further strikes from Mikael Lustig, Kieran Tierney and Scott Brown.

"I said to the players before the game that the Scottish Cup is synonymous with Celtic - 36 times the club has won the trophy," Rodgers told Sky Sports News. "My memories as a child growing up, a lot of it was based around the Scottish Cup.

"We want to make it 37. I said we had four cup finals and now we have three cup finals. So we just keep our focus, put it to bed until the next round, but it's a competition, like them all, that we want to do our best in.

"I always felt as the season goes on we will get better and better and better. We have a little bit more coaching time in the second part of the season, so we can prepare the players in training, work well and just keep them focused."

Celtic last won the Scottish Cup in 2013.