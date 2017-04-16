Brendan Rodgers reveals that he has received a personal apology from the Scottish FA's head of refereeing after a poor decision cost his side victory against Ross county.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has backed referee Don Robertson to "learn" from his major gaffe in last weekend's league meeting with Ross County, but only after apologising to Erik Sviatchenko.

The Bhoys were denied victory at Dingwall after Alex Schalk went down inside the box under no contact from Danish defender Sviatchenko, leading to the referee incorrectly awarding the hosts a penalty.

County converted to earn a 2-2 draw, but Rodgers is happy to move on from the incident as long as Robertson joins Scottish Football Association's head of refereeing John Fleming in making a formal apology.

"Everyone has seen the decision last weekend and as a referee, especially if you're trying to get yourself promoted in the game, you have to get that right," he told reporters.

"But we have to try and help the referees and try to improve the standard. I had a call from John Fleming, which I really appreciated and respected – because he didn't have to.

"Don Robertson doesn't have to ring me, he doesn't have to apologise to me. John did that. All I would say to Don Robertson is, 'Make sure you apologise to Erik Sviatchenko', because it wasn't a penalty. But I'm sure he will learn from it."

Celtic have dropped points on just four occasions this season and have yet to lose a domestic match under Rodgers.