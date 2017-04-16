Apr 16, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Victoria Park
Ross County
2-2
Celtic
Gardyne (51'), Boyce (89' pen.)
Gardyne (40'), O'Brien (83'), Boyce (91'), Davies (93')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Tierney (33'), Roberts (78')
Simunovic (88')
Brown (92')

Brendan Rodgers: 'Referee should apologise to Erik Sviatchenko'

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers reveals that he has received a personal apology from the Scottish FA's head of refereeing after a poor decision cost his side victory against Ross county.
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 16:31 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has backed referee Don Robertson to "learn" from his major gaffe in last weekend's league meeting with Ross County, but only after apologising to Erik Sviatchenko.

The Bhoys were denied victory at Dingwall after Alex Schalk went down inside the box under no contact from Danish defender Sviatchenko, leading to the referee incorrectly awarding the hosts a penalty.

County converted to earn a 2-2 draw, but Rodgers is happy to move on from the incident as long as Robertson joins Scottish Football Association's head of refereeing John Fleming in making a formal apology.

"Everyone has seen the decision last weekend and as a referee, especially if you're trying to get yourself promoted in the game, you have to get that right," he told reporters.

"But we have to try and help the referees and try to improve the standard. I had a call from John Fleming, which I really appreciated and respected – because he didn't have to.

"Don Robertson doesn't have to ring me, he doesn't have to apologise to me. John did that. All I would say to Don Robertson is, 'Make sure you apologise to Erik Sviatchenko', because it wasn't a penalty. But I'm sure he will learn from it."

Celtic have dropped points on just four occasions this season and have yet to lose a domestic match under Rodgers.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic33294087226591
2Aberdeen33214863283567
3RangersRangers331610748341458
4St Johnstone33147124440449
5Hearts33129125143845
6Partick Thistle331011123538-341
7Kilmarnock33714123049-1935
8Ross County33712143754-1733
9Hamilton AcademicalHamilton33614133048-1832
10Motherwell3388173861-2332
11Dundee3386193353-2030
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness33413163662-2625
> Full Version
 