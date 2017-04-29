Brendan Rodgers pays tribute to his "exceptional" Celtic players after they thrashed Rangers 5-1 at Ibrox on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers has described his Celtic side as "exceptional" after they thrashed Rangers 5-1 at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Scottish Premiership champions, who are now five matches away from ending the domestic season unbeaten, scored five past Rangers for the second time this season.

"It was an outstanding team performance," he told Sky Sports News. "From the very first whistle we were exceptional. The only disappointment was we could have scored more goals.

"We created really good chances to score more. We made a really good start and before the game I said we thought they would maybe play a diamond and we were able to exploit that down the sides.

"We had a number of chances. Some of our football was exceptional, quick combinations at speed. Fundamentally, the players pressed the game very well. Our tactical organisation for getting the ball back was key today. Very pleased and another three points."

Up next for Celtic is a home game against St Johnstone next Saturday.