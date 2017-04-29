Apr 29, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Ibrox Stadium
RangersRangers
1-5
Celtic
Miller (81')
Windass (27')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Sinclair (7' pen.), Griffiths (18'), McGregor (52'), Boyata (66'), Lustig (87')

Brendan Rodgers hails "exceptional" Celtic after Rangers thrashing

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Brendan Rodgers pays tribute to his "exceptional" Celtic players after they thrashed Rangers 5-1 at Ibrox on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Brendan Rodgers has described his Celtic side as "exceptional" after they thrashed Rangers 5-1 at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Scottish Premiership champions, who are now five matches away from ending the domestic season unbeaten, scored five past Rangers for the second time this season.

"It was an outstanding team performance," he told Sky Sports News. "From the very first whistle we were exceptional. The only disappointment was we could have scored more goals.

"We created really good chances to score more. We made a really good start and before the game I said we thought they would maybe play a diamond and we were able to exploit that down the sides.

"We had a number of chances. Some of our football was exceptional, quick combinations at speed. Fundamentally, the players pressed the game very well. Our tactical organisation for getting the ball back was key today. Very pleased and another three points."

Up next for Celtic is a home game against St Johnstone next Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Brendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" Liverpool tie
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers hails "exceptional" Celtic after Rangers thrashing
 Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Scott Brown cleared to face Rangers after winning red card appeal
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" European tie with Liverpool
Celtic boss Rodgers relishing cup finalRangers 'gave Celtic too much respect'Result: Celtic see off Rangers to reach Scottish Cup finalRodgers: 'Referee should apologise to SviatchenkoRodgers "couldn't be happier" after extending stay
Brendan Rodgers signs new Celtic dealRodgers: 'Celtic would thrive in PL'Rodgers: 'My only focus is Celtic'Rodgers: 'Far more to come from Celtic'Celtic wrap up Scottish Premiership title
> Celtic Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic34304092236994
2Aberdeen34214963303367
3RangersRangers341610849391058
4St Johnstone34157124640652
5Hearts341210125345846
6Partick Thistle341012123740-342
7Kilmarnock34814123249-1738
8Ross County34812144154-1336
9Dundee3496193655-1933
10Hamilton AcademicalHamilton34614143050-2032
11Motherwell3488184064-2432
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness34413173666-3025
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 