Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers calls Scott Brown "a remarkable leader"

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Celtic captain Scott Brown - on the verge of making his 400th appearance for the club - is a "remarkable leader", according to Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has described captain Scott Brown as a "remarkable leader" ahead of his 400th appearance for the club.

The 31-year-old joined the Hoops in 2007 from Hibernian and is set to reach the landmark in Wednesday's home league game against St Johnstone.

Rodgers told BBC Sport: "(Brown) sets an incredible example. It's a remarkable achievement by a top-class professional. My first impressions of him were very positive and he's a remarkable leader.

"To play the number of games at a club this size, your professionalism, your enthusiasm, your energy for the game and your commitment to being a top professional has to be there.

"The players take a great lead from him and he's been at the top of his game this season. Four hundred would be great for him, but there's quite a few more to come as well."

Avoiding defeat on Wednesday would mean that Celtic have gone 26 domestic games unbeaten, equalling a club record that has stood since the 1966-67 season.

Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
United 'tracking Celtic's Kieran Tierney'
