Moussa Dembele has claimed that he is not leaving Celtic after scoring a second-half hat-trick in his side's 5-2 win over St Johnstone on Sunday.

The Hoops looked in danger of seeing their domestic unbeaten run come to an end at 28 games when they went in 2-1 behind at half-time against the Saints.

However, Dembele's introduction shortly after the break inspired a late comeback as he scored three goals in just 24 minutes to ensure the club extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 27 points.

The 20-year-old has been recovering from a knee injury and photographs of him receiving treatment in London sparked rumours of a potential move away, but the player insists that he is going nowhere.

"When we were behind we kept playing our game and kept focus, and made chances, and with the quality we have got we can always score," Dembele told Sky Sports News.

"I don't really listen to what is being said about me I just keep my head down and keep working. I was out with my knee and just tried to get back as we quickly as I can. My future is here and I'm enjoying it."

Dembele joined Celtic last summer on a four-year deal.