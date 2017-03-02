Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell passes away at the age of 73 after battling a long illness.

Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell has passed away at the age of 73.

The Scottish Premiership club confirmed the news on their official website on Thursday morning, revealing that he had suffered with a long illness.

Gemmell was one of the Lisbon Lions that won the European Cup in 1967 in a final against AC Milan, in which he scored.

A statement from Celtic read: "The whole Celtic Family is mourning his passing, and everyone associated with the club sends their thoughts and prayers to his family, his fellow Lions and his many friends at this desperately sad time.

"Our thoughts are with Mary and Tommy's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Gemmell, who picked up 18 caps for Scotland during his career, made 418 appearances at Celtic and across a 10-year period won six league titles, three Scottish Cups, four League Cups and the European Cup.